Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 14:55

Public reminded to have their say on proposed upgrade of East Cork railway line

All submissions and feedback received during the public consultation will be reviewed and considered by the design team in preparing the final design.
Public reminded to have their say on proposed upgrade of East Cork railway line

The public are being encouraged to have their say on the proposed upgrade of the existing rail line between Glounthaune and Midleton as the public consultation deadline approaches.

Amy Nolan

The public are being encouraged to have their say on the proposed upgrade of the existing rail line between Glounthaune and Midleton as the public consultation deadline approaches.

Iarnród Éireann has reminded communities and customers to give their feedback on the proposed twin-tracking of the Glounthaune to Midleton line by Tuesday, August 16.

Last month, the company published details of the proposed twin-tracking of the 10km section which it says will help to facilitate an ultimate tripling of service frequency along the line.

The proposed twin-tracking is just one in a series of rail improvement projects that are currently being progressed in the Cork Metropolitan Area.

Following the announcement earlier in July of the doubling of off-peak services from Cork to Cobh/Midleton, a planning application was recently submitted to Cork City Council for the construction of a through platform at Kent Station.

The proposed construction of this new platform will allow commuter trains to travel through Kent Station from Mallow and onto Midleton or Cobh without terminating or requiring passengers to change service, as is the case currently.

Subject to planning being granted, Iarnród Éireann has said construction of the through platform is expected to commence in 2023 with a view to completion in 2024.

The company said that a signalling and communications project is also progressing which will ensure the necessary upgrades are completed to facilitate the proposed capacity and service frequency increase across the Cork rail network.

The preliminary design of these upgrade works are well advanced, and the implementation stage is expected to commence in 2023.

These three initial projects are part of a wider series of improvements being delivered in the Cork Metropolitan Area.

For details on how to make a submission on the proposed twin-tracking of the Glounthaune to Midleton line see the project page on www.irishrail.ie.

All submissions and feedback received during the public consultation will be reviewed and considered by the design team in preparing the final design.

Read More

Plans unveiled for proposed enhancement of east Cork rail line 

More in this section

Woman checking quality of coffee 'Marks similar to pest gnawing' on food forces short closure of Cork business
Former Dragons' Den star expands recruitment firm with new Cork office Former Dragons' Den star expands recruitment firm with new Cork office
Munster 100 postponed as heatwave leaves roads too dangerous for motorcyclists Munster 100 postponed as heatwave leaves roads too dangerous for motorcyclists
cork public transport
Crane en route to move overturned truck on busy Cork road

Crane en route to move overturned truck on busy Cork road

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more