Cork towns facing overnight water restrictions as heatwave continues

Irish Water have announced that overnight water restrictions are in place in a number of Cork locations, due to “extremely low” water levels in key reservoirs.

Night time water restrictions are being implemented on the Ballintona Water Supply Scheme to give its key reservoirs at Meelin, Barracurra, Taur and Kilbrin time to replenish during this off-peak time.

Irish Water explained there is a possibility that there would be insufficient water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours without some measures being put in place.

Restrictions will be implemented this evening until 7am tomorrow, 11 August, at Priory Park, Lismire and Killowen areas initially.

However, they may have to be extended as the system comes under more pressure due to current warm spell, higher demand and lower than normal rainfall levels.

Areas of Clonakilty will also continue to experience a night-time water restriction from 11pm -7am until further notice. Depending on water levels in the reservoir, the restrictions may be in place over the weekend.

Areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network and Foxhall Network. High ground and the extremities of the networks would be greatest affected, such as Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Scartagh, Froe, Caherbeg, Frehanes, and Reenascreena South.

Currently the majority of areas in West Cork are under water supply pressure due to increased demand.

Irish Water and Cork County Council are closely monitoring water levels in a number of areas in the county and taking remedial measures to maintain normal supplies, however, the public is still being asked to assist by taking some simple steps to reduce their water use.

Pat Britton of Irish Water said Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restrictions will cause on the people in the Newmarket and Clonakilty areas.

“We would ask the public to continue to conserve water over the coming weeks. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part. By reducing the water used, for example turning off the hose and avoiding power washing, we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the rest of the Summer and into Autumn,” he said.

“We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise,” he added.

Members of the public can take steps to reduce water usage during hot weather, by avoiding power washing or hosing, re-using paddling pool water for the garden, or reporting any leaks in the water network.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Irish Water 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie