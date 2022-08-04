Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 16:24

New Cork food festival kicks off this month

The very first “Cork on a Fork” Festival kicks off in venues and streets across Cork City centre from August 17-21.
New Cork food festival kicks off this month

The brand-new Cork on a Fork Festival will take place from August 17 to August 21 and will showcase the best Cork food has to offer. At the launch were executive chef at The Imperial Hotel, Ali Honour; Pat O’Connell of O’Connell Fish; and chef at Nash19, Nicola Clohessey.

Ellen O'Regan

A new five-day food festival is coming to Cork later this month.

The very first “Cork on a Fork” Festival kicks off in venues and streets across Cork City centre from August 17-21. Locals and visitors alike will be able to feast on the finest food, and learn about all Cork’s culinary scene has to offer.

Supported by Cork City Council and the Department of Tourism Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, the festival is set to establish Cork as a vibrant food destination, and boost Cork’s nighttime economy.

Almost 50 venues across Cork City are already signed up to host events, with more and more being added to the festival schedule each day.

Opening night will see 200 guests seated outdoors at a formal long table for the Taste of Princes Street Dinner. Other special dinners include the “Show-Thyme” jazz dinner event at Thyme at Seventy-Six on the Mall, and a one-off Cork on a Fork dining experience at The Bookshelf at the Elysian.

There’s something for everyone across the five days, from tasting masterclasses to live demonstrations. Highlights include a whiskey and cheese tasting masterclass at the Shelbourne, tutored beer tasting at Elbow Lane, fish ‘n’ wine guerrilla tasting at l’Atitude, a bread and butter making workshop at Cork Butter Museum, and an English Market cooking demo with renowned Cork chef Orla McAndrew.

During the day, catch a jazz lunch or lunchtime opera, sushi and yoga on the boardwalk, or daily food trails on offer. At night, head along to the Kinsale Gin pop-up events at Dwyers of Cork, the Brazilian celebration party at Cyprus Avenue, or the Bites and Beats Cork on a Fork Festival afterparty at Coqbull.

Commenting on the launch of the festival, the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde said Cork is “packed” with talented chefs, great places to eat, and incredible producers.

“Cork can truly become the food capital of Ireland, and Cork on a Fork Fest is an opportunity to showcase our authentic food experiences,” she said.

For events, experiences, participating venues and bookings, see corkcity.ie/corkonaforkfestor @corkonaforkfest on social media. #CorkonaForkFest.

Read More

Creative duo set up stall in Cork's English Market

More in this section

More than 2,300 homes and businesses without power in Cork town More than 2,300 homes and businesses without power in Cork town
Permanent traffic flow changes to come into effect in Cork city this month Permanent traffic flow changes to come into effect in Cork city this month
Couple arguing during therapy session with psychologist 'One woman showed up to her son's first session': Marriage mediator expresses concern about interfering in-laws
cork festivalscork food
<p>The home security company will offer around 30 technical customer support roles from its Amazon office in Cork, however, the news hires may also work from home if they wish. Pictured: the logo of internet retailer Amazon reflected in a pair of glasses.</p>

Amazon company Ring to hire first 30 people in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more