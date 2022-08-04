New Cork food festival kicks off this month

A new five-day food festival is coming to Cork later this month.

The very first “Cork on a Fork” Festival kicks off in venues and streets across Cork City centre from August 17-21. Locals and visitors alike will be able to feast on the finest food, and learn about all Cork’s culinary scene has to offer.

Supported by Cork City Council and the Department of Tourism Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, the festival is set to establish Cork as a vibrant food destination, and boost Cork’s nighttime economy.

Almost 50 venues across Cork City are already signed up to host events, with more and more being added to the festival schedule each day.

Opening night will see 200 guests seated outdoors at a formal long table for the Taste of Princes Street Dinner. Other special dinners include the “Show-Thyme” jazz dinner event at Thyme at Seventy-Six on the Mall, and a one-off Cork on a Fork dining experience at The Bookshelf at the Elysian.

There’s something for everyone across the five days, from tasting masterclasses to live demonstrations. Highlights include a whiskey and cheese tasting masterclass at the Shelbourne, tutored beer tasting at Elbow Lane, fish ‘n’ wine guerrilla tasting at l’Atitude, a bread and butter making workshop at Cork Butter Museum, and an English Market cooking demo with renowned Cork chef Orla McAndrew.

During the day, catch a jazz lunch or lunchtime opera, sushi and yoga on the boardwalk, or daily food trails on offer. At night, head along to the Kinsale Gin pop-up events at Dwyers of Cork, the Brazilian celebration party at Cyprus Avenue, or the Bites and Beats Cork on a Fork Festival afterparty at Coqbull.

Commenting on the launch of the festival, the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde said Cork is “packed” with talented chefs, great places to eat, and incredible producers.

“Cork can truly become the food capital of Ireland, and Cork on a Fork Fest is an opportunity to showcase our authentic food experiences,” she said.

For events, experiences, participating venues and bookings, see corkcity.ie/corkonaforkfestor @corkonaforkfest on social media. #CorkonaForkFest.