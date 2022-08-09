Cork Gardaí renew appeal for man missing since early July 

Gardaí in Gurranabraher have renewed their appeal seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing for more than a month.

Peter O'Loughlin, aged 37, is missing from his home at Lee Road, Cork, since July 4.

Peter is described as approximately 5' 8" in height and of slim build. He has brown hair and green eyes. It's not known what Peter was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Peter’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Peter's whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.