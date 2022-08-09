Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 22:46

Cork Gardaí renew appeal for man missing since early July 

Gardaí and Peter’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Cork Gardaí renew appeal for man missing since early July 

Peter O'Loughlin, aged 37, is missing from his home at Lee Road, Cork, since July 4.

Echo reporter

Gardaí in Gurranabraher have renewed their appeal seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing for more than a month. 

Peter O'Loughlin, aged 37, is missing from his home at Lee Road, Cork, since July 4.

Peter is described as approximately 5' 8" in height and of slim build. He has brown hair and green eyes. It's not known what Peter was wearing at the time he went missing.

Peter O'Loughlin, aged 37, is missing from his home at Lee Road, Cork, since July 4.
Peter O'Loughlin, aged 37, is missing from his home at Lee Road, Cork, since July 4.

Gardaí and Peter’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Peter's whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Heat warning issued for 18 counties including Cork Heat warning issued for 18 counties including Cork
Businessman Calculating Tax By Small And Big House Models 'The houses are there, they’re built': Criticism as city council gets funds to fix only 25% of void housing
Trees Please: Volunteers aim to improve biodiversity in Cork city Trees Please: Volunteers aim to improve biodiversity in Cork city
cork garda
Room 115: Michael Collins' final stay commemorated at Cork hotel

Room 115: Michael Collins' final stay commemorated at Cork hotel

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more