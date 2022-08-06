More than 240 classrooms in Cork with over 30 pupils; ‘Supersize’ classes must go says TD

New figures released from the Department of Education show there were 208 classes with 30 pupils or more in Cork County, and 35 classes with more than 30 pupils in Cork City, in the academic year 2021-2022.
Overall, there were 2,120 primary school classes nationwide with 30 pupils or more during the academic year.
The highest number of students in a primary school in Cork County last year was 38, while the highest number of students in a Cork City primary school was 34.
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD, said there needs to be increased investment in the education system in the upcoming budget.
“Too many of our children’s quality of education is being affected by high class sizes. There are countless classes that are far too big, in buildings too small, and not fit for purpose.”