Cork man who saved child from drowning had previously rescued two others 

A CORK man who recently saved a child from drowning is in the spotlight again after it emerged that the incident was his third rescue.

Timmy O’Driscoll, from Harbour View Road, saved a young boy from drowning on Owenahincha Beach some weeks ago.

Twelve-year-old Darragh O’Leary had found himself in trouble after becoming embroiled in a rip tide from which Timmy rescued him.

Timmy had been enjoying a day at the beach with his two children before panic struck.

Luckily, he was able to pull the boy to safety following a five-minute struggle against treacherous conditions.

Darragh’s family has since contacted Timmy to express their gratitude.

His story has had a far-reaching effect prompting people to offer their own accounts of historical rescues involving Timmy.

One Facebook user, who knows Timmy, revealed that Timmy had rescued two people from drowning in previous incidents before the Owenahinhca incident.

Previous rescues

Timmy, who has a partner named Jenna and two children — Amelia (8) and Oliver (2) — opened up about the other occasions that tested his lifesaving skills.

Speaking about the first rescue, he said: “I was working in a security role in the old tax office on Sullivan’s Quay at the time when I saw a man who was stumbling down the road. It was around 11.30pm or midnight and he was standing by the river.

“He went to lean on a rope that he mistook for an iron bar. This resulted in him falling into the water. It was a freezing winter’s night so there was no way he was going to last long in the water. I was able to find a lifebuoy which I threw in his direction. I had to shout instructions at him and tell him to keep the lifebuoy under his arms.”

Two other bouncers came to his aid after noticing the commotion.

“Together, we were able to drag him out. He wasn’t long sobering up after making it back on to dry land. In a way he was lucky that the tide was high as if he had banged his head on a rock he would have surely drowned. Looking back, he was very young - only about 25. I had been working in the old tax office and was only taking a cigarette break when it all happened.”

Timmy recalled how the man was full of gratitude.

“He thought that nobody had seen him go in and never thought that he’d be saved. Gardaí later turned up to where I worked to congratulate me, but I wasn’t there to see them.”

'I often think about that child'

The other rescue Timmy was responsible for involved a two-year-old toddler

“That was at the Inniscarra Dam. There was a boy underneath the water who was just two years of age. His father had turned his back to speak to someone and didn’t realised he had wandered off. When I handed him back the father couldn’t stop thanking me. I often think about that child. They were the same age as my youngest child is now and it’s hard to imagine what might have happened if he hadn’t been found under the water that day.”

Timmy insists his life hasn’t changed since the latest, most high-profile rescue.

“Things have stayed the same for me. I never really spoke about the other rescues until they were mentioned to me. The only difference in my life is the positive comments I’ve been getting on Facebook which have been really nice.”