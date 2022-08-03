Over 65s urged to get second booster at two Cork vaccination centres open this week 

People aged 65 and over are being reminded to get their second booster Covid-19 vaccine, as walk-ins and appointments are available in two locations in Cork this week.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) is reminding all those aged 65 years and over that they can still avail of their second COVID-19 booster vaccine, through vaccination centres in Bantry and on North Main Street.

In Bantry Vaccination Centre, both walk-ins and appointments will be available for second boosters for over 65s at the following times:

Friday August 5th: 9.00am to 1.00pm and 2.00pm to 4.00pm

Saturday August 6th: 1.00pm to 4.00pm

Bantry Vaccination Centre will also be accepting walk-ins and appointments during the above times for 1st & 2nd vaccination doses and booster vaccinations, for anyone 12 years of age or older.

Bantry Vaccination Centre will be accepting walk-ins and appointments for 5-11 year olds to receive 1st & 2nd vaccination doses between 11am and 12pm on Saturday 6 August.

At the North Main Street Vaccination Centre, walk-ins and appointments will be available for second boosters for over 65s at the following times:

Friday August 5th: 10.30am to 5.00pm.

Saturday August 6th: 10.30am to 5.00pm.

North Main Street Vaccination Centre will also be accepting walk-ins and appointments during the above times for 1st & 2nd vaccination doses and booster vaccinations for anyone 12 or older, and for children aged 5-11 to receive 1st & 2nd vaccination doses.

Those attending a vaccination centre aged between 12 and 15 have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

CKHC is encouraging everyone who has already had their first booster to get their second booster dose when they become eligible, as the second booster will give the best protection from serious illness caused by COVID-19.

If you are 65 or over, or you are aged 12 and over and have a weak immune system, you are advised to get your second booster at least 4 months (120 days) after your first booster. If you have had COVID-19 since your first booster, wait at least 4 months after you tested positive or from when your symptoms started.

The public can also continue to book appointments for other Covid-19 vaccinations for people aged five and over on hse.ieat

The HSE have said it is important to check your eligibility online before you book your appointment, and have warned not to go to a vaccination centre if you have Covid-19, Covid-19 symptoms, or if you have been told to isolate.

HSE Live are available to support with booking if required on Freephone: 1800 700 700.