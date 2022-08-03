Over €430,000 in funding to enhance Cork's outdoor amenities

Fifteen outdoor attractions across Cork will receive over €430,000 in funding to enhance and develop their amenities, the Minister for Rural and Community Development has announced.

Minister Heather Humphreys announced €6m in funding on Wednesday, to develop 200 outdoor adventure projects across Rural Ireland.

The investment, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), aims to enhance outdoor amenities such as walkways, cycleways, rivers, lakes and beaches.

163 outdoor amenities across the country will receive up to €30,000 to support their enhancement, while a further 37 outdoor projects at the early stages of development are to receive funding of up to €50,000.

Across Cork, 15 projects have received a total of €437,140 in funding for development.

A significant €49,500 has been granted to Cork County Council for the preliminary design of a Loop Walk between Bandon and Castlebernard.

Other projects that have received in the region of €30,000 in funding include improved access for watersports and landscaping in Fountainstown, enhanced accessibility at Tragumna Beach, increasing biodiversity and providing seating at Garryvoe Beach, a new pedestrian link between Slatty Pond and Carrigtwohill town centre, and development of a 15km walking trail to the Mare’s Tail waterfal in Beara.

Funding has been granted for upgrades to, amongst others, Mallow’s Analeethna Walk and Cycle Greenway, Duhallow Way, and the Blackwater Avondhu Way.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said it “will support the further development of our greenways, blueways and hiking trails”.

“Some of these amenities are often hidden gems on our doorsteps so I’m encouraging people to get out and discover them over the rest of the summer,” she said.

She added that the Department of Rural and Community Development is “at an advanced stage” of developing a new National Outdoor Recreation Strategy, which “will underpin this investment and give it a platform for further growth”.

Senator Tim Lombard welcomed the news saying "this funding will also provide a major boost to local economies by attracting visitors to our rural towns and villages."

Funding for larger-scale projects, in the region of up to €200,000 - €500,000, will be announced in the coming weeks.