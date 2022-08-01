Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 20:00

€170,000 needed to restore bells in Cork city's North Cathedral

The money will be raised through personal donations, donations at Masses, sponsorship, and through the parish lotto
€170,000 needed to restore bells in Cork city's North Cathedral

The North Cathedral tower (right), Shandon Steeple and St Finbarr's Cathedral as seen from Dublin hill. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Robert McNamara

A FUNDRAISING campaign has been launched to raise money to restore the bells at the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne, known locally as the North Cathedral.

€170,000 will be needed for remedial works on the timber support structure for the nine great bells in the belltower and remedial and restoration works on the bells, so they can ring again.

 Fr John O’Donovan, on behalf of the parish finance committee, said: “The biggest bell weighs about one and a half tonnes and is 6ft x 6ft. It just shows the importance of the maintenance of these bells.

“There may be nine great bells, but they have not been fully operational and working together in harmony for a long, long time. There is only one bell working at the moment, thanks to a member of the staff at the cathedral, but it just makes a dull sound. Even this bell is not reaching its potential. I was in Killarney cathedral a few weeks ago, celebrating a marriage, and when I came out the bells of Killarney Cathedral were announcing to the town the joyous and happy celebration that had just happened in this cathedral. The place was alive with the sound of bells from the cathedral.

“We have a lot of weddings celebrated here at this cathedral, but, unfortunately, we do not get that joyful celebration from the bells of our cathedral.”

The money will be raised through personal donations, donations at Masses, sponsorship, and through the parish lotto.

A fundraising thermometer will be displayed in all four churches, showing the contributions received each month.

Fr O’Donovan added: “We look forward to hearing the nine great bells of the Cathedral of St Mary and St Anne being heard again throughout our parish, city, and diocese.”

Read More

'A new era for Cork': Major docklands development gets the green light from planners

More in this section

Man who died after fall from mobility scooter in Cork town named locally Man who died after fall from mobility scooter in Cork town named locally
'A new era for Cork': Major docklands development gets the green light from planners 'A new era for Cork': Major docklands development gets the green light from planners
beautiful closeup portrait of a red eared slider turtle, tropical reptile specie from America People in Cork urged to be on the look-out for 'invasive' pond sliders
<p>A motorist in Cork driving 70km/h over the speed limit marked the highest speed detected per speed limit zone on Irish roads yesterday. Picture credit: An Garda Síochána Facebook.</p>

Motorist in Cork caught doing the highest speed detected per speed limit zone on Irish roads yesterday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more