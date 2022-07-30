Youghal Medieval Festival returns after two-year hiatus

LIVING history demonstrations and re-enactments will form part of this year's Medieval Festival in Youghal.

Following a two-year hiatus Youghal Medieval Festival is set to make its return to St. Mary’s College Gardens on Sunday from midday to 6pm.

Thanks to a partnership with the Heritage Council, Irish Walled Towns Network, and Cork County Council, all events are free of charge.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to experience all that the Middle Ages had to offer.

Events will include ‘The Big Dig’ kids archaeology workshops, hands-on traditional crafts, falconry demonstrations, food and craft market among other attractions.

Youghal Medieval Festival is among the first of Cork County Council’s funded festivals to be made possible under the Green Festivals Programme. This initiative aims to use festivals as a testing ground for waste reduction.

Speaking about the initiative, Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said: “Through the programme, we have learned that while recycling is very important, it is even more important to focus efforts on reducing waste in the first place. We readily recognise that reducing our waste volume will be a journey and we are proud to be part of the development of the Green Festival Programme."

A full programme details available on www.youghal.ie