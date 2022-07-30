Diaries of Michael Collins on display in home town of Clon’

Visitors to the Michael Collins House Museum will be able to view all five diaries on a touchscreen device installed in the museum while the 1921 and 1922 diaries will go on display in their physical form.
Speaking at the event, Orlaith McBride, Director of the National Archives, said the organisation was proud to be partnering with Cork County Council.
“The National Archives is very proud to partner with Cork County Council to bring these precious diaries to the Michael Collins House Museum, Clonakilty for public display," Ms McBride said.
"In returning the diaries to the place of Collins’ youth, a place that shaped and formed the young revolutionary, we are introducing them to a wider public as an important new primary source material to further our understanding of this significant national figure.”
The exhibition will take from at Michael Collins House Museum, 7 Emmet Square, Clonakilty from today until September 4. The opening hours are daily, 9am – 6pm and admission is free.