Diaries of Michael Collins on display in home town of Clon’

WORK diaries belonging to Michael Collins featuring details of engagements from a critical period in his life will today go on display in his hometown of Clonakilty.

The Michael Collins House Museum is extending its opening hours throughout the month of August to facilitate anticipated demand.

Loaned to the National Archives by the descendants of Collins, the diaries are being presented as part of the Government of Ireland’s Decade of Centenaries 2012-2023 National Programme.

The diaries cover the periods directly before and after the formation of the State and they include details that were previously secret in nature.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Danny Collins, welcomed the return of the diaries, which cover the period between 1918 and 1922, to Clonakilty.

The unveiling of the diaries marks the centenary of the death of Michael Collins. Significant conservation and preservation treatment, archival processing, and digitisation at the National Archives have been taking place in recent months to ensure the diaries remain in pristine condition.

Looking through glass at the diaries of Michael Collins which have gone on public display for the first time ahead of the centenary of his death at an ambush in Béal na mBláth. Picture. John Allen

Visitors to the Michael Collins House Museum will be able to view all five diaries on a touchscreen device installed in the museum while the 1921 and 1922 diaries will go on display in their physical form.

“It is an incredible honour to officially open the exhibition at Michael Collins House,” said the Mayor of the County of Cork.

“I am thrilled that the first time Michael Collins’ diaries are going on public display is right here in his hometown of Clonakilty.

“Much has been written about Michael Collins over the last 100 years but there is something so special about seeing his actual words written by his own hand on the pages of his diaries.

“I would like to congratulate Michael Collins House, the National Archives, and the Collins family on coming together to make this possible.

“I hope the diaries will encourage people from far and wide to visit the museum and Clonakilty as well as inspiring people’s interest in history.”

Diaries will give public a greater understanding of Michael Collins

Helen Collins, who is the grandniece of Michael Collins, described him as a courageous man.

“Michael Collins’ older brother Johnny passed these diaries to his son, our Dad, Liam Collins,” she said.

“My siblings and I are very pleased, on our father’s behalf, to place these precious diaries in the care of the National Archive and we are particularly happy to have them exhibited in our father’s hometown of Clonakilty.

“Our granduncle Michael Collins lived an extraordinary life.

“The diaries will give the public a much greater understanding of this exceptional and courageous man.”

Speaking at the event, Orlaith McBride, Director of the National Archives, said the organisation was proud to be partnering with Cork County Council.

“The National Archives is very proud to partner with Cork County Council to bring these precious diaries to the Michael Collins House Museum, Clonakilty for public display," Ms McBride said.

"In returning the diaries to the place of Collins’ youth, a place that shaped and formed the young revolutionary, we are introducing them to a wider public as an important new primary source material to further our understanding of this significant national figure.”

The exhibition will take from at Michael Collins House Museum, 7 Emmet Square, Clonakilty from today until September 4. The opening hours are daily, 9am – 6pm and admission is free.