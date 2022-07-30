Cork group finds novel way to raise funds to purchase their former national school building

A GROUP of islanders has found a novel way to raise funds to purchase their former local national school building through a new book featuring specially penned Haikus.

‘Light Between Seasons - a year of Haiku poetry from Sherkin Island’ features edited threads of Haiku and the lively quips of conversations that flowed between group members via WhatsApp during Covid lockdown. The work is the brainchild of the Sherkin Island Haiku group which has published four poetry collections to date.

All proceeds from the sale of the book will go towards funding the purchase of Sherkin Island’s former national school building for community use.

This latest collection features more than 200 Haiku poems, as well as illustrations of island flora by members of the group.

Members of the group have placed haiku poems around the island to mark the occasion.

They are also preparing to hold a free Haiku writing event at the community hall on Sherkin Island on Thursday, August 4, from 1pm to 3pm.

With three lines and seventeen syllables, Haiku is a form of Japanese poetry. Haikus featured in the book aim to capture the ever-changing wild beauty of nature and life. The Sherkin Island Haiku Group first met in the winter of 2013 when artist and facilitator, Tess Leak, held Haiku workshops in the Community Hall on Sherkin Island.

With the arrival of the Covid-19 global pandemic, the Haiku poets formed a WhatsApp group to allow them to continue sharing their poetry during lockdown.

Almost 200 Haiku from this period appeared in ‘Together Apart – Haiku from a locked down Sherkin Island’ in 2021.

Facilitator of the project, Tess Leak said: “We are delighted to give all of the proceeds from the book this year to help fund the purchase of Sherkin Island’s former National School building and garden to create a ‘Neart’ Hub for the island community.”

‘Neart’ is the Irish word for strength. The fundraising target is €80K.

A limited number of the books are available from €15 including P&P. They can be purchased online at https://sherkinisland.ie/haiku/ or by emailing sherkinhaiku@gmail.com.