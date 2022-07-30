Nostalgia: Curious gravestones and ancient Cork treasures

ATTACHED to Triskel Arts Centre: Christchurch on South Main Street, formerly the Cork and County Archives Institute, is an age-old burial ground, which can be seen from Bishop Lucey Park.
What makes this particular stone so interesting is that in the files of the Cork and County Archives Institute, now situated on Great William O’Brien Street, is the Will and Home Inventory of Nicholas Fagan by Dr Richard Caulfield, antiquarian, scholar and academic librarian, which was published in The Gentleman’s Magazine in July, 1861.
The original documents were destroyed by fire. It is important to note this inventory gives us a unique insight into the home of the 16th-century Cork merchant. The inscription on his headstone, translated into English, reads: “Here lies Nicholas Fagan, Bailiff, Cork; Catriona Goulde on whose souls God looks”. There is a double cross fleurie, from which shoot branches, with a serpent entwined round it. Beneath are Adam and Eve, naked; he eating the forbidden fruit, she receiving it from a figure in human form, clinging to the branches.
Since Viking days, this site has been home to numerous churches. With their ancient treasures, they’ve told the story of Cork. Officially the church of the Corporation, many wealthy local families who helped to develop the city are buried in its ghostly crypt and burial grounds. It’s a must-see for all the family and tourists.
Many thanks to Ian Kelleher and Staff, Triskel Arts Centre: Christchurch for permission to visit the eastern burial ground of the church.