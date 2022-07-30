Nostalgia: Curious gravestones and ancient Cork treasures

ATTACHED to Triskel Arts Centre: Christchurch on South Main Street, formerly the Cork and County Archives Institute, is an age-old burial ground, which can be seen from Bishop Lucey Park.

In this burial ground are some curious gravestones, which belong to some of the chief citizens of old Cork.

The elements down the centuries have obliterated the carvings of the faces of these headstones. With difficulty, though, a few are still legible.

Stones documented

In 1984, a survey was carried out on these stones by James P. McCarthy, former librarian /archaeologist at UCC, Anne Barry, former archivist, Cork and County Archives Institute. and my good self.

One gravestone that came to our attention was that of Nicholas Fagan, a Cork merchant and bailiff in the 16th century.

This is the best-preserved 16th-century stone in the burial ground, although it has been injured on the bottom right-hand side, as can be seen from the illustration.

The elegant, beautiful cut monumental stone of Nicholas Fagan. Illustrated by Richard T. Cooke 1983.

What makes this particular stone so interesting is that in the files of the Cork and County Archives Institute, now situated on Great William O’Brien Street, is the Will and Home Inventory of Nicholas Fagan by Dr Richard Caulfield, antiquarian, scholar and academic librarian, which was published in The Gentleman’s Magazine in July, 1861.

The original documents were destroyed by fire. It is important to note this inventory gives us a unique insight into the home of the 16th-century Cork merchant. The inscription on his headstone, translated into English, reads: “Here lies Nicholas Fagan, Bailiff, Cork; Catriona Goulde on whose souls God looks”. There is a double cross fleurie, from which shoot branches, with a serpent entwined round it. Beneath are Adam and Eve, naked; he eating the forbidden fruit, she receiving it from a figure in human form, clinging to the branches.

Christ Church ancient burial ground, as seen from Christ Church Lane (this lane is now part of Bishop Lucey Park). In this burial ground are some of Old Cork’s chief citizens who were laid to rest centuries ago - some of their headstones are still with us today, although many were removed during the September Siege of Cork in 1690 to repair breaches made in the city wall. Courtesy: Richard T. Cooke 1984.

The Will

The will of Nicholas Fagan, Proved. March 26, 1578. In the name of God, Amen. I, Nicholas Fagan of Corke, Merchant, do make my last will, my body to be buried in Christ Church.

I appoint my daughter Anistasia, and my executors, my brother-in-law Nicholas Goulde, tutors over my children, committing all to my wife Catherine Goulde, charging her to be careful of my children and answer my debts. God have mercy on me, Amen.

The Inventory

The following is the inventory: One greate brass pann 30s, foure small pannes 1s, one bruinge pann 30s, an aquivita pott 30s, 12 platters of pinter 8s, foure pottle potts and two quarte potts 5s, 9 pinter treasures 2s, 6 porragers of pinter 12s, one feather and three flocke bedds 16s, three paire of sheets 6s, foure chests 20s, one diaper table clothe and two Old Irish table clothes 13s 4d, a dozen table napkins 16s, two olde hande twalls 4d, foure caddowes 10s, 18 cowe hides £4, 32 stones of tallowe 32s, one stone anniseeds 4s, 16 stones of French iron 28s, bolts of canvas 20s, a dozen golde skinnes 2s, 2 pipes malt 10s, one barrel of wheat 4s, a drawer with her apperial 40s, a caborde 3s, a dozen skulls, carpets, a black pink gown faced with badge, another pink gown faced with damask, another black gown, a black satin dublett, given by the widow to John Goulde FitzEdmonde, a red taffeta dublett, a pair of hose given also by her to Stephen Miagle, mother-in-law to Testaton. Debts: Sir Donogue McCathie, who oweth me £21, Coursey, McMorrish Kenny, Baron Licksnawe £7.

‘Feltrim’

The well-known historian and scholar, CJF MacCarthy states: The Fagan family originally came from Feltrim, in Co. Dublin, but during the mid-Victorian Cork, were active civically, as Aldermen, Mayors and members of Parliament. Their city residence was also ‘Feltrim’ and was at the west side of the African Missionaries Church, Blackrock Road. The Fagans of late times were buried in St Joseph’s Cemetery.

Triskel Arts Centre: Christchurch

Since Viking days, this site has been home to numerous churches. With their ancient treasures, they’ve told the story of Cork. Officially the church of the Corporation, many wealthy local families who helped to develop the city are buried in its ghostly crypt and burial grounds. It’s a must-see for all the family and tourists.

The magnificent monumental ‘Modest Man’ stone of Thomas Ronan who was Mayor of Cork in 1537 and 1549. Today this historic stone stands in the foyer of Triskel: Christchurch and welcomes visitors. Taken from the Dublin Penny Journal. Vol. 11. Courtesy: Cork City Library

Many thanks to Ian Kelleher and Staff, Triskel Arts Centre: Christchurch for permission to visit the eastern burial ground of the church.

The magnificent interior of Christ Church in 1983; showing its pews, pulpit, apse, organ, scaglioa columns with its aisle leaning southwards. Courtesy: Richard T. Cooke 1983.

Ghostly tour of the crypt

For more on the chief citizens of old Cork and their headstones, consult the Evening Echo, Thursday, May 31, 1984, page 8, titled: ‘A Journey Through an Ancient Crypt: Cork’s Forgotten Catacombs’, or Eerie Stillness of Death by Richard T. Cooke in the Cork City Library - A fascinating tour - have someone alongside you when you’re reading it!

Sources: Ian Kelleher and Staff, Triskel Arts Centre: Christchurch Cork and County Archives Institute Cork City Library.