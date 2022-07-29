Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 16:22

Three Cork museums to benefit from funding boost

The funding forms part of a series of small grants for local and regional museums around the country, totalling €170,206.50.
Three Cork museums to benefit from funding boost

An Taoiseach Michéal Martin TD with Dr Danielle O’Donovan, programme manager at Nano Nagle Place, and Shane Clarke, chief executive, Nano Nagle Place, which was awarded the Council of Europe Museum Prize. The museum is one of three facilities in Cork to benefit from Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme funding. Picture: Darragh Kane

Breda Graham

CORK museums and arts centres are to receive funding under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2022 announced by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media Catherine Martin.

Ms Martin announced a series of small grants for local and regional museums around the country, totalling €170,206.50.

In Cork, Sirius Arts Centre will receive €10,275 for research, cataloging, and interpreting of artworks and associated content that belongs to the collection and archive, as well as their dissemination, and to display online and on-site, in periodical exhibition form.

Nano Nagle Place will receive €15,000 to create a suite of child-centric interpretive furniture and interactive content, and the Cork Butter Museum will receive €4,895 to create a body of 3D captured objects from its collection.

Projects funded under this scheme seek to enhance the cultural offering of museums, to encourage greater access to museums, and promote the use of museums as tourism resources in their locality or region, with 15 projects to benefit this year.

Speaking about the funding, Ms Martin said: “Our local and regional museums are an extremely important resource for accessing culture and heritage in towns and villages across the country and I am delighted to be able to offer them support through the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme.

“Funding provided under this scheme allows local and regional bodies to continue to enhance their exhibitions, which improves the cultural offering for their communities and visitors.

“Cultural spaces are really important and can bring communities together, make people feel more engaged and part of something bigger than themselves.”

Read More

Pictures: Fota announces birth of three critically endangered lemur babies 

More in this section

Gardaí arrest man in connection with investigation into hammer attack at house in Cork city  Gardaí arrest man in connection with investigation into hammer attack at house in Cork city 
Six-month jail term for motorist who had €32 worth of unprescribed tablets in Cork city Six-month jail term for motorist who had €32 worth of unprescribed tablets in Cork city
Stealing cakes worth €4.50 sees Cork man jailed Stealing cakes worth €4.50 sees Cork man jailed
cork tourism
<p> Lifeguards keep an eye on swimmers at Inchydoney Beach, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Public warned to take care near water this Bank Holiday weekend  

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more