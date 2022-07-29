Three Cork museums to benefit from funding boost

CORK museums and arts centres are to receive funding under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2022 announced by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media Catherine Martin.

Ms Martin announced a series of small grants for local and regional museums around the country, totalling €170,206.50.

In Cork, Sirius Arts Centre will receive €10,275 for research, cataloging, and interpreting of artworks and associated content that belongs to the collection and archive, as well as their dissemination, and to display online and on-site, in periodical exhibition form.

Nano Nagle Place will receive €15,000 to create a suite of child-centric interpretive furniture and interactive content, and the Cork Butter Museum will receive €4,895 to create a body of 3D captured objects from its collection.

Projects funded under this scheme seek to enhance the cultural offering of museums, to encourage greater access to museums, and promote the use of museums as tourism resources in their locality or region, with 15 projects to benefit this year.

Speaking about the funding, Ms Martin said: “Our local and regional museums are an extremely important resource for accessing culture and heritage in towns and villages across the country and I am delighted to be able to offer them support through the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme.

“Funding provided under this scheme allows local and regional bodies to continue to enhance their exhibitions, which improves the cultural offering for their communities and visitors.

“Cultural spaces are really important and can bring communities together, make people feel more engaged and part of something bigger than themselves.”