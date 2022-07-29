Public warned to take care near water this Bank Holiday weekend  

Emergency services and weather forecasters are appealing for people to take care near water this Bank Holiday weekend.

The Irish Coast Guard, RNLI, Water Safety Ireland and Met Éireann have come together to issue a caution for people to be particularly mindful of water safety when enjoying the summer holidays or planning a break this weekend.

The public are being urged to check weather forecasts and tide times before venturing out.

Evelyn Cusack, Head of Forecasting in Met Éireann says that “while there will be some warm sunny spells, the weather will be mixed this weekend”.

For a detailed forecast for 10-days ahead around Ireland, including the beaches, lakes and mountains, you can visit www.met.ie.

Kevin Rahill, RNLI Water Safety Lead said that this weekend will see spring tides.

“We would encourage anyone planning a walk or activity near the coast to check tide times before venturing out to avoid becoming cut off,” he said.

“The RNLI is also urging everyone to remember to Float to Live if they do get into trouble in the water this weekend. To do this: lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat. Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety,” he added.

Irish Coast Guard Operations Manager Micheál O’Toole advised people to avoid bringing inflatable toys to the beach, rivers or lake side “as users can easily get swept away from the shore”.

Water Safety Ireland’s Acting CEO, Roger Sweeney, added that swimmers should watch out for rip currents, which are one of the most dangerous natural hazards at Irish beaches as they can be difficult to spot.

“The best way to avoid them is to swim at lifeguarded beaches between the red and yellow flags. If caught in one, don’t exhaust yourself trying to swim against it. Swim parallel to the beach until free of the narrow current and then head for shore,” he said.

Those heading out on the water or to the coast are also advised to bring a reliable means of raising the alarm such as a VHF radio or Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) and a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch as back up – and if going afloat, wear a lifejacket or suitable Personal Flotation Device.

It’s advised to always tell someone where you are going and what time you are due back, to never swim alone, and only swim in areas that are supervised by Lifeguards or in areas with which you are familiar.

Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.