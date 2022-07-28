'We are here and we are ready': New shipping container food market to open in Cork 

A new food market is poised to open in East Cork this weekend, with five independent food outlets to serve their wares out of revamped shipping containers.

The new venture, The Boatyard, is owned and managed by Cobh resident Rob Coughlan and its opening follows months of planning and development.

The idea for The Boatyard originated when Rob, co-owner of family-run business Coughlan Fuels, was seeking a new location for a solid fuel depot and came across a site next to the Cross River Ferry in Cobh.

Recognising the rising costs of solid fuel and likely decline in the industry over the next few years, Rob said he was inspired to diversify and create a container food market venture instead.

Initial investment of €100,000

With an initial investment of over €100k and employing 15 people, The Boatyard is now ready to open and is already planning even further expansion and employment opportunities with potential for farmer’s markets, craft fairs, delivery services, apps and weatherproofing, on the near horizon.

The market includes five independent food outlets offering a range of options, including coffee, ice cream, fish and chips, rotisserie chicken and gourmet burgers.

Caroline O'Sullivan, Manager of Bunz and Mama Bears and Storm, pictured at The Boatyard, Cork's newest food container market, ahead of the official launch this Saturday.

It will officially open to the public on Saturday with special promotions, music and family entertainment available taking place throughout the weekend from 9am to 8pm to mark the occasion.

Rob Coughlan, Owner and Director of The Boatyard said they are looking forward to welcoming people to the market this weekend.

“It has taken months of careful planning, building and renovating, with all hands on deck to get us to this point. I’d like to sincerely thank everyone involved for all of their hard work and dedication over the past few months. At times I thought we might not ever get here - but we are here and we are ready.”

He said that he believes The Boatyard brings something fresh to Cobh, where friends and family can relax, socialise and enjoy top-quality food at a waterside location.

“We are delighted to offer something new that will hopefully bring a boost to the town and help attract more visitors and tourism locally. The response on social media has been phenomenal so far - we’ve had over 30k people following our journey before we had even opened! So we are very excited to see what's next and have plenty of more plans to come.”

Containers at The Boatyard