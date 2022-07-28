Cork Airport anticipating 'very busy' bank holiday weekend

CORK Airport is set to welcome more than 53,000 passengers this August bank holiday weekend, with Sunday, July 31, expected to be the busiest day.

Total passenger traffic this weekend will represent an 88% recovery on the August bank holiday in 2019 when 60,000 passengers flew to and from Cork Airport.

“With the summer season now in full flow, Cork Airport is anticipating a very busy August bank holiday weekend with over 53,000 passengers expected to fly to and from Cork Airport over the coming days,” said the communications manager at Cork Airport, Barry Holland.

“More recently, we have welcomed passengers from as far away as Galway, Mayo, Offaly, Laois, and Wexford who all availed of the extensive range of routes and award-winning customer service that can be found at Cork Airport. Cork Airport is the best-connected airport in Munster, and we welcome both our loyal and dedicated passengers, along with first-time passengers to the south of Ireland’s busiest airport.”

Robust market demand for international travel, combined with solid load factors on summer schedule routes and new route announcements, has prompted Cork Airport to revise its projected passenger traffic for the year upwards from 1.8m to 2.1m.

Ahead of the long weekend, the airport has advised passengers to arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight is due to board and to allow up to 30 minutes additional time for checking in a bag at the airport.