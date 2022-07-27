Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 20:52

Cork DAWG appeals for donations to help fund ‘urgent’ treatment of puppies found ‘infested in fleas’

“We will do all we can for these innocent pups who in their short lives have had so much suffering,” the charity pledged.
Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (DAWG) is appealing for donations to help fund the urgent treatment of five “very weak” puppies found riddled with fleas. Picture via Cork DAWG Facebook page.

Amy Nolan

Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (DAWG) is appealing for donations to help fund the urgent treatment of five “very weak” puppies found riddled with fleas.

In a post on social media, the animal welfare group said the puppies, which came into their care yesterday, were found in a yard in a deplorable condition, covered in their own excrement and “infested in fleas”.

The charity said it is unclear how long the animals had been at the yard and that they are currently at the vets receiving "urgent care".

“How they survived this long with that amount of fleas is a miracle.

“We will do all we can for these innocent pups who in their short lives have had so much suffering,” the charity pledged.

In the social media post last night Cork Dawg said the next 48 are “critical” for the pups and that any donations to help with the costs of their care would be appreciated.

To donate see the Cork DAWG website

Cork-based GP welcomes Cabinet approval for plans to legislate for safe access zones 

Cork-based GP welcomes Cabinet approval for plans to legislate for safe access zones 

