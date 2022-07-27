Tennis club is assessing relocation options after refusal of permission for covered courts

BISHOPSTOWN Tennis Club is understood to be assessing relocation options after being refused planning permission for three covered courts in the area.

It is believed that the club has been offered land in an alternative location for their club as they consider future options.

The club currently has close to 900 members made up of adults and children. It facilitates a specialised coaching programme for children with Down syndrome. Local schools also have access to the courts for their teams to practice.

The club received €150,000 from the Sports Capital Grant to develop the club last February. Covered tennis courts formed a significant part of the plans.

Established in 1979, BTC boasts six outdoor floodlit artificial grass tennis courts and a clubhouse with changing facilities as well as a function room and kitchen. The club is also known for participating in, and holding, junior, senior and veteran competitions.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Fergal Dennehy said the tennis club would be a huge loss to the area due to its dedication to making tennis inclusive and accessible.

“The club itself has developed extensively and changed in many ways over the years,” he said.

“It has opened up to a lot of new members. Its dedication to including those with disabilities has shown just how progressive the club is.

“It is located in the heart of the community which is particularly important at a time when we are trying to promote cycling and walking as a primary form of transport.

“That sense of proximity in relation to youth facilities is also extremely beneficial to the community.”

The councillor said it would be difficult for young people to miss out on the chance to learn tennis in their own community.