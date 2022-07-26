Judge leads tributes to ‘shining star’ Conway at Cork Circuit Court

JUDGE Helen Boyle led tributes to the late Vicky Conway at Cork Circuit Court yesterday, describing her as “a shining star”.

Judge Boyle was joined in her tributes to the deceased and condolences to the Conway family of Douglas, Cork, by barrister Dermot Sheehan on behalf of the Cork Bar, solicitor John Brosnan on behalf of the Southern Law Association, Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher on behalf of An Garda Síochána, and court registrar Gerardine O’Leary on behalf of the Courts Service.

Vicky Conway, associate professor of Law at DCU.

Judge Boyle commenced by expressing her condolences to the deceased’s mother Jean and family.

The judge highlighted that the deceased’s brother Dermot is a solicitor frequently representing clients before the courts, and also referenced the distinguished legal practice of the deceased’s late father, Rory Conway.

'Pioneering work'

The judge referred to the pioneering academic work the late Ms Conway did on modern policing.

She was at the time of her death associate professor of law at Dublin City University.

“She is a loss to the entire legal community and the Garda community,” Judge Boyle said.

Before DCU, the late Ms Conway lectured at University of Kent, Queen’s University Belfast, the University of Limerick, and the University of Leeds.

The judge recalled the first university attended by Vicky Conway, namely University College Cork, where she was auditor of the Law Society.

Vicky Conway died on July 19, at the age of 42.