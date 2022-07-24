Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 08:47

Corkonians invited to Make Some Noise for mental health awareness

“It’ll be great to be back as an in-person event, and we have a fantastic line-up, all in aid of a very special cause.” 
Corkonians invited to Make Some Noise for mental health awareness

Make Some Noise Cork has grown over the years from an idea from singer-songwriter Myles Gaffney and friends and is produced in association with Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness CLG.

Donal O’Keeffe

There are still some tickets available for this year’s Make Some Noise Cork live event, which returns to Shandon at the end of the month.

This will be the first in-person Make Some Noise Cork since the pandemic forced the annual event to move online, and it takes place in the Smurfit Theatre at Dance Cork Firkin Crane, Shandon, on Saturday, July 30.

Make Some Noise Cork has grown over the years from an idea from singer-songwriter Myles Gaffney and friends and is produced in association with Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness CLG.

Joe D’alton, board member of Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness CLG, said this year’s event promises to be very special.

“It’ll be great to be back as an in-person event, and we have a fantastic line-up, all in aid of a very special cause,” Mr D’alton said.

“These past years have been extremely difficult for us as a nation, and people have been very resilient, but also we have come under a lot of pressure as a result of the pandemic, and the challenge is to maintain a positive outlook on how we can move forward and help each other.

“We can achieve this by reaching out and supporting one another,” Mr D’alton added.

This year’s line-up features Myles Gaffney, The Lost Gecko, and some of Cork’s most talented artists, including the Kabin Studio Projects featuring Misneach, the Kabin Crew, and Musical Neighbourhoods, with comedian Chris Kent also making an appearance.

“We would be delighted if you would join us on the night to be entertained by Cork’s finest talent and to hear about local and national services,” Mr D’alton said.

Make Some Noise Cork is being run in collaboration with Cork City Partnership.

Tickets are €8, and bookings may be made online at www.dancecorkfirkincrane.ie or at the box office on 021 4507487.

Read More

Cork veterans throw party to welcome Ukrainian refugees

More in this section

Water services workers take to streets of Cork  Water services workers take to streets of Cork 
Water condensation on windows during winter Man dived through double-glazed window in Cork to get away from gardaí
'It saddens us all to see such stupid behaviour': Damage done to football club on Cork's northside 'It saddens us all to see such stupid behaviour': Damage done to football club on Cork's northside
mental healthcork healthmusic
<p>Campaigners seeking a reversal in the decision to close Stepping Stones preschool in Farranree have said they are hopeful that the service may be able to reopen in the coming term following a “very positive” development.</p>

Campaigners hopeful northside preschool could be saved following ‘very positive’ development

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more