Corkonians invited to Make Some Noise for mental health awareness

There are still some tickets available for this year’s Make Some Noise Cork live event, which returns to Shandon at the end of the month.

This will be the first in-person Make Some Noise Cork since the pandemic forced the annual event to move online, and it takes place in the Smurfit Theatre at Dance Cork Firkin Crane, Shandon, on Saturday, July 30.

Make Some Noise Cork has grown over the years from an idea from singer-songwriter Myles Gaffney and friends and is produced in association with Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness CLG.

Joe D’alton, board member of Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness CLG, said this year’s event promises to be very special.

“It’ll be great to be back as an in-person event, and we have a fantastic line-up, all in aid of a very special cause,” Mr D’alton said.

“These past years have been extremely difficult for us as a nation, and people have been very resilient, but also we have come under a lot of pressure as a result of the pandemic, and the challenge is to maintain a positive outlook on how we can move forward and help each other.

“We can achieve this by reaching out and supporting one another,” Mr D’alton added.

This year’s line-up features Myles Gaffney, The Lost Gecko, and some of Cork’s most talented artists, including the Kabin Studio Projects featuring Misneach, the Kabin Crew, and Musical Neighbourhoods, with comedian Chris Kent also making an appearance.

“We would be delighted if you would join us on the night to be entertained by Cork’s finest talent and to hear about local and national services,” Mr D’alton said.

Make Some Noise Cork is being run in collaboration with Cork City Partnership.

Tickets are €8, and bookings may be made online at www.dancecorkfirkincrane.ie or at the box office on 021 4507487.