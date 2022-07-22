Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 10:51

Emergency works on busy Cork road due to 'illegal discharge of concrete'

The works are scheduled to run from 9.30am on Friday July, 22, until 7.30pm on Sunday, July 24.

Roisin Burke

An emergency excavation is being conducted on South Douglas Road this weekend.

Cork City Council is carrying out the works on the South Douglas Road at Upper Mount View (near Kevin O’Leary Centra), to repair the main wastewater sewer.

The works are scheduled to run from 9.30am on Friday July, 22, until 7.30pm on Sunday, July 24.

The Local authority said the inbound lane of the South Douglas Road will be closed between Ashdale Park and Loretto Park during this time, and traffic management will be in place.

Footpaths will remain open on both sides of the road and bus routes will remain unchanged.

The council warned that commuters should expect delays due to a stop-go system being in place.

A statement from the Local Authority stated: “Cork City Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during these works, and also to thank the public for their patience while we carry out these vital repair works.”

