GRA criticises sentences handed down for 'savage' attack on Cork garda

THE Garda Representative Association (GRA) has criticised the jail sentences imposed on two brothers following a “savage” attack on a Cork garda back in March 2020.

Garda Alan Murphy was assaulted by two brothers Gavin Quinn and Lee Quinn while carrying out his duties at St Vincent’s Street West, Inchicore, Dublin, on March 30, 2020.

During the incident, Gavin Quinn, aged 28, pinned Garda Murphy to the ground as his brother, Lee Quinn, aged 27, tried to stab the uniformed officer in the eye with a kitchen knife before slashing him across the head, the Central Criminal Court heard.

The brothers had originally been due to stand trial for Garda Murphy’s attempted murder, and a jury had been sworn in.

But they were re-arraigned at the Central Criminal Court on March 1 after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) accepted their guilty pleas to the lesser charges.

The court heard during last month’s sentence hearing that Garda Murphy had “no doubt in his mind” that he would be dead were it not for the assistance of emergency service colleagues from Dublin Fire Brigade, who pulled Lee Quinn away from him moments after he had slashed the garda’s head.

The two brothers received combined jail sentences totaling 8 and a half years at the Central Criminal Court.

The Interim General Secretary of the GRA, Philip McAnenly said the incident has had a ‘profound’ impact on the Cork garda and the organisation is ‘dismayed’ at the sentences handed down to the two brothers.

“This incident has had a profound impact on Garda Murphy and his colleagues.

“While we are disappointed and dismayed by the sentences handed down, we remain steadfast in ensuring Garda Murphy and his colleagues receive the necessary support in their recovery.

“[We] will continue to support all our members who have endured such senseless attacks.”

In the aftermath of the aggressive attack on Garda Murphy, the GRA has renewed calls for mandatory sentencing for all attacks on frontline emergency workers such as an Garda Síochána and a fair punishment for those convicted of such offences.

The “sentencing of two men in relation to the savage attack on one of our members once again highlighted the dangers faced by ordinary frontline members of An Garda Síochána on a daily basis.

“The terrifying evidence given in court told of the life-threatening attack on Garda Alan Murphy, and had it not been for the brave intervention of our colleagues in the Dublin Fire Brigade, I believe this attack may have resulted in a far greater tragedy.

“The GRA have long called for both mandatory sentencing for all attacks on frontline emergency workers, but also a fair and appropriate punishment for those convicted of such offences,” he added.

Mr McAnenly paid tribute to the actions of the members of Dublin Fire Brigade for ‘saving’ the life of Garda Alan Murphy.

“The Garda Representative Association wishes to thank members of the Dublin Fire Brigade for saving the life of Garda Alan Murphy and putting their own bodies between Garda Murphy and two individuals who clearly had no regard for human life.

“We owe our colleagues in the Dublin Fire Brigade an enormous debt of gratitude.”