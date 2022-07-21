'A very concerning development': Valentia Coast Guard station was offline for period at weekend 

The Department of Transport has said the responsibilities were shared between the Malin and Dublin centres, and Valentia had ‘personnel on duty at the centre throughout this pre-planned transfer of coordination’, but the incident was described by a West Cork TD as a ‘very concerning development’.
The Echo understands Valentia Coast Guard Station was offline for up to 12 hours on Sunday night due to the staffing issues. The Kerry-based station, which covers all six counties in Munster, currently has a number of vacancies.
“The Coast Guard has vacancies for Watch Officers at its three rescue coordination centres, owing to retirements and a recent 26% increase in its authorised pool of Watch Officers. Six new Watch Officers have recently been recruited and a further competition is scheduled for the end of the year.”