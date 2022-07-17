€8k seized in Cork drug investigations forfeited to State

OVER €8,000 in cash, seized in four different drug-dealing investigations in Cork, was forfeited to the State.

Sergeant Liam Finn came to Cork District Court last week to apply for forfeiture orders in respect of four different cases.

Judge Olann Kelleher granted the applications in all four of these old cases for the seized sums of cash to be forfeited to the state.

Sgt Finn said Allison Barrett of Cork Simon Community was convicted of having heroin for sale or supply at Rockgrove Terrace, Lower Glanmire Rd, and €505 was seized on that occasion — believed to be the proceeds of drug-dealing.

Amy Goggin, of Glendower Court, Ballincollig, was previously convicted of drug dealing and the proceeds of that crime — €4,270 — was seized at the time. Now that money has been forfeited.

Sgt Finn said Zeneras Slipkus, a Lithuanian national, no longer living in Ireland was convicted of drug-dealing during which €290 was confiscated from him. That has now been forfeited to the state.

And finally, Jason Power of 99 Leesdale, Model Farm Rd, was convicted of drug-dealing and over €2,000 in cash was found in his underwear.

Further money was found in the property to a total of €3,480. And now this too has been forfeited by order of Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.