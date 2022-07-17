Sun, 17 Jul, 2022 - 15:01

PICS: Cork people have fun in the sun but public urged to take precautions with heat warning in place

The Met Eireann weather warning stated: “On Sunday and Monday exceptionally warm weather will occur over Ireland with daytime temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees and possibly up to 32 degrees in places on Monday.
A couple relax in the sun at Garrettstown, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

People are being advised to take precautions as a three-day heat warning has come into effect in Ireland.

The Status Yellow alert began at 6am on Sunday and will last until 9pm on Tuesday, with temperatures of up to 32C possible in places on Monday.

Garrylucas, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Noelle jeffries and her dog Mildred shelter from the sun at Garrettstown, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
“Night time temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees.” Met Eireann said there was an increased risk of heat stress, high solar UV index and water-related incidents.

Camper vans at Garrylucas Beach, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
It came as a man in his 60s died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Portarlington, Co Laois, on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm at Derryounce Lake.

Paul McCarthy with his dog Penny at Garrylucas Beach, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
The man was taken from the water and brought by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is the third swimming-related death to have occurred in the past week.

A lifeguard on duty at Garrettstown Beach, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
As the heatwave arrived in Ireland, Dublin City Council put contingency plans in place to protect the homeless from extreme temperatures and Irish Water reminded people to be mindful of their water usage.

