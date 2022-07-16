New Cork battery plant will increase electric sustainability

A MAJOR new ESB battery plant, which will help provide energy stability for Ireland’s national grid, has been opened in Cork.

The new battery plant, which is located at the ESB’s power generation plant in Aghada, will provide 19 megawatts (which translates as 38 megawatt hours) of fast-acting energy storage to help provide grid stability and deliver more renewables on Ireland’s electricity system.

The Aghada plant is the first in a planned series of five such fast-acting battery projects which the ESB intends will deliver grid-scale battery technology at sites in Cork and Dublin.

Along with additional flexible technologies, these high-capacity batteries will store excess renewable energy for discharge when required, and in doing so, support Ireland in reaching its ambitious climate targets by 2030, and ESB in its Net Zero by 2040 strategy.

The Aghada plant was officially opened on Friday morning by Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD.

Speaking at the launch, Mr McGrath said the technology used at Aghada would play an important role in facilitating the inclusion of more renewable sources of energy onto the electricity system, in line with targets set out in the Government’s Climate Action Plan.

“I am delighted to be here today with ESB and their partner Fluence,

Pictured (left to right) is Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD talking to Joanna Spirodek, Fluence with Ciara Beechinor and Gavin Kirrane, ESB Aghada Interns at the official opening of a major battery plant at Aghada Power Station, Whitegate, East Cork which will add 19MW (38MWh) of fast-acting energy storage to help provide grid stability and deliver more renewables on Ireland’s electricity system. Picture. John Allen

who with the help of several Irish companies have launched the first in a series of battery storage projects,” Mr McGrath said.

“ESB has a strong history in Co Cork and with projects such as this, the region will play an important part in delivering its Net Zero strategy into the future.”

ESB Chief Executive, Paddy Hayes, said ESB’s Aghada site has a longstanding history of innovation, and its variety of efficient gas generation technologies continue to play a crucial role for Ireland’s electricity system.

“Today marks another important milestone for Aghada and ESB, in commissioning this fast-acting battery unit that will support the national grid,” Mr Hayes said.