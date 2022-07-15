City to Passage West greenway reopens to public; Council to seek permission to upgrade Mahon to Passage West section

The Cork City to Passage West Greenway re-opens to the public today following major works.

The works are being carried out for Cork City Council by Ward and Burke Construction and funded by the National Transport Authority.

Adrian Quinn, Project Manger Cork City Council, Jennifer Quinn, Laura Quinn and Gerard McMahon, Senior Resident Engineer Cork City Council on the Cork City to Passage West Greenway. Photo Darragh Kane

"The public can enjoy a wider, safer greenway, new access ramps, over 2,000 new trees, CCTV and environmentally sensitive public lighting on the much-loved amenity which traces the route of the 19th century Cork, Blackrock and Passage Railway line," a statement from Cork City Council reads.

Conservation works are ongoing at Blackrock Railway Station and the many bridges along the route.

The Blackrock Road railway footbridge has been re-installed using the existing historic abutments, access ramps and disused railway platforms.

The culvert which runs along the greenway, under Skehard Road, has also been transformed by local street artists working alongside artists from Spain and Brazil. Coloured lighting has also been installed on the underpass.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde said: “There will be great excitement to see ‘The Line’ re-opened and to enjoy an even better and safer walking, running and cycling route for residents and visitors to the city.

"Native trees, shrubs and wildflowers have also been planted along the route and bat boxes installed to enhance its biodiversity in the years ahead”.

Cork City Council is continuing works on the new access ramps at locations such as the Marina and Blackrock Station and further semi-mature tree planting is planned.

It is expected that Cork City Council will shortly submit a planning application to upgrade the section of the greenway from Mahon to Passage West.