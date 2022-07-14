Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 07:00

Newly renovated Spa House officially opened in Mallow

The building dates back almost 200 years and has been given a new lease of life serving as the town’s new tourist office.
Newly renovated Spa House officially opened in Mallow

Valerie Murphy, CEO Avondhu Blackwater Partnership, Tim Lucey, Chief Executive Cork County Council, Mayor of County Cork Cllr Danny Collins, Sharon Corcoran Director of Services Cork County Council and Rose Carroll, Tourism Officer, Cork County Council at Spa House Mallow for the Official launch of the Mallow Heritage Maps. Photo by Seán Jefferies Photography.

Echo reporter

The newly renovated Spa House in Mallow has been officially opened by the County Mayor.

The building dates back almost 200 years and has been given a new lease of life serving as the town’s new tourist office.

The €280,000 refurbishment project includes external pointing of the stonework, roof repairs, new electrical wiring, lime-based internal plastering, new windows and new side doors. A radon barrier, sump and fans were also installed along with a new communications network and interlink with Cork County Council’s server.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins said: “The Spa House is one of Mallow’s most loved buildings and I’m delighted to see it returned to full use. It has a fascinating history and the water from this site was even bottled and sold in Cork city more than 200 years ago. 

"The legacy of the Spa House is one that blends tourism and entrepreneurship. 

"Visitors flocked from far and wide to experience the health benefits of the spring water and will be returning again to the new tourist office. It is also fitting that the Spa House will also be the location of Cork County Council’s North Local Enterprise Office as well as a meeting space for Avondhu Blackwater Partnership.” 

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said: “The Spa House is just one element in our ambitious plans for Mallow which include the new boardwalk in the town, the playground, Mallow Castle walled garden restoration and new signage, all of which have been completed. 

"Planning has been granted for improvements to Mallow Town Park and the feasibility assessment on the Mallow to Dungarvan Greenway is progressing well.”

In reopening the Spa House, it was an opportune time to launch the latest feature in Cork County Council’s Historic Map series. 

Mayor Collins also unveiled a new colourful and informative illustrated map highlighting key heritage sites and buildings in Mallow. The pocket-size Mallow Historic Town Map provides a self-guiding tour of the town.

The Historic Map series is funded through the Cork County Council Municipal District offices. Mallow is the 13th in the series. 

The maps are available in tourist offices, libraries and digitally on the Cork County Council website.

Read More

'It's very frustrating': Lack of housing-assistance rentals a barrier for homeless

More in this section

Doctor holding serological COVID-19 test More than 3,400 Covid cases reported and seven deaths notified in Cork in last two weeks
Law and justice concept 'You’ll die inside in hell yet,' 67-year-old motorist illegally parked in disability parking bay tells garda
Sad lonely child sitting alone on the window at home Child Poverty Monitor: Almost 7,000 children in Cork trapped in consistent poverty 
Public asked to 'explore all options' ahead of A&E visit to Cork hospital

Public asked to 'explore all options' ahead of A&E visit to Cork hospital

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more