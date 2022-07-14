Newly renovated Spa House officially opened in Mallow

The newly renovated Spa House in Mallow has been officially opened by the County Mayor.

The building dates back almost 200 years and has been given a new lease of life serving as the town’s new tourist office.

The €280,000 refurbishment project includes external pointing of the stonework, roof repairs, new electrical wiring, lime-based internal plastering, new windows and new side doors. A radon barrier, sump and fans were also installed along with a new communications network and interlink with Cork County Council’s server.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins said: “The Spa House is one of Mallow’s most loved buildings and I’m delighted to see it returned to full use. It has a fascinating history and the water from this site was even bottled and sold in Cork city more than 200 years ago.

"The legacy of the Spa House is one that blends tourism and entrepreneurship.

"Visitors flocked from far and wide to experience the health benefits of the spring water and will be returning again to the new tourist office. It is also fitting that the Spa House will also be the location of Cork County Council’s North Local Enterprise Office as well as a meeting space for Avondhu Blackwater Partnership.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said: “The Spa House is just one element in our ambitious plans for Mallow which include the new boardwalk in the town, the playground, Mallow Castle walled garden restoration and new signage, all of which have been completed.

"Planning has been granted for improvements to Mallow Town Park and the feasibility assessment on the Mallow to Dungarvan Greenway is progressing well.”

In reopening the Spa House, it was an opportune time to launch the latest feature in Cork County Council’s Historic Map series.

Mayor Collins also unveiled a new colourful and informative illustrated map highlighting key heritage sites and buildings in Mallow. The pocket-size Mallow Historic Town Map provides a self-guiding tour of the town.

The Historic Map series is funded through the Cork County Council Municipal District offices. Mallow is the 13th in the series.

The maps are available in tourist offices, libraries and digitally on the Cork County Council website.