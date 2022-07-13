'It's very frustrating': Lack of housing-assistance rentals a barrier for homeless

THE lack of affordable properties to rent in Cork City for tenants in receipt of the housing-assistance payment (HAP) is being described as another obstacle to the path out of homelessness.

Cork Simon Community campaigns and communications manager Paul Sheehan made the comment to The Echo on foot of the Simon Communities of Ireland’s quarterly ‘Locked Out Of The Market Report’.

The study reveals that there were no properties available to rent within standard or discretionary HAP limits in Cork City last month.

In nine of 16 areas in Ireland, including Cork City, studied as part of the investigation, there were just 37 properties available nationally under a standard or discretionary limit in at least one of the four categories surveyed.

Across all the areas surveyed, there were only 657 unique properties available to rent at any price.

Mr Sheehan outlined the impact the crisis was having on those availing of the shelter.

“Everybody stuck in our shelter is depending on the private rented sector to get out of homelessness,” Mr Sheehan said. “All this is doing is knocking the hope out of people.

“The data that was presented in this report gives you a sense of what people experience day to day when they are trying to find a place they can afford. It’s very frustrating for people.

“This comes at a time when they are already at the bottom rung of the ladder when it comes to finding a place. One man with us spoke of the many people ahead of him with cash in hand to put a deposit down who can afford to pay so much more. It’s just a never-ending cycle that’s becoming ever more frustrating.”

Mr Sheehan described the challenges this was presenting to the service user.

“He just wants to have his own place and stand on his own two feet. Once you have a place, you can get a job and move on with your life but this just isn’t happening at the moment.”

He reiterated the far-reaching impact of the housing crisis.

“Many of us are one step away from homelessness. For anyone told by their landlord that they need to vacate the property, the chances of them finding another place are very slim. That roof over your head is crucial. Without it, everything else seems impossible.

“The reality is the properties just aren’t there and there is no sign of this improving any time soon. With all those barriers on the path out of homelessness, it’s very difficult to have all those crucial pieces slot into place.”