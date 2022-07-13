First phase of cycle scheme linking Glanmire to city centre goes to public consultation

The first phase of an ambitious cycle scheme aimed at providing a continuous cycle route from Glanmire to the city centre has gone to public consultation.

Cork City Council has published details of the multi-million euro Glanmire to city cycle route (phase one) scheme.

The main elements of the proposed development include the provision of segregated footpaths on both sides of the roadway along the entire length of the scheme, approximately 1.4km and the provision of a two-way segregated cycle track on the eastern side of the roadway from the Dunkettle/Tivoli roundabout to the Church Hill junction in Glanmire village.

The scheme also includes the delivery of new public lighting and a 70m cantilevered boardwalk along the eastern side of the roadway opposite the grotto in the village.

A community space, seating area, bike parking, bike repair station, planting, repair works to the existing boundary walls and a car parking area immediately west of the village are also included in the proposals.

In addition, the scheme will provide a “traffic-calmed environment” with an enhanced public realm within the village, including a reduced speed limit of 30km, a pedestrian crossing, the removal of overhead cables, wider footpaths and a change in road surface colour.

In a report on the scheme, it says that the project will “provide a safe and much-needed connection for cyclists wishing to travel from Glanmire to the recently constructed cycle facilities through the Dunkettle Interchange which in turn connect with the Carrigtwohill to Dunkettle Greenway, the Youghal to Midleton Greenway and planned Dunkettle to City Centre Cycle Scheme”.

For full details of the scheme or to make a submission/observation see consult.corkcity.ie/en/.