New multimillion euro cycle route could go to public consultation next month

A PROPOSED multimillion euro cycle scheme linking Glanmire to Dunkettle may go to public consultation next month.

Councillors in the city’s North East ward were briefed on the progress of the proposed scheme at a meeting last week.

Speaking to The Echo, Independent councillor Ger Keohane said the proposed scheme marks a €4.3m investment in the area.

“It’s going from Dunkettle past Vienna Woods, past the Glanmire grotto and just into Glanmire village - it stops there just by the foot of Church Hill at Coláiste an Phiarsaigh.

"If the plan gets the go ahead, it’s going to be epic,” he said. “It’s a lovely setting.”

Mr Keohane said councillors were informed that the scheme will involve “narrowing the road from the roundabout to Glanmire village slightly to allow for pedestrian and cycleway”.

He also said the proposed scheme will include the provision of new street lighting, planting, off-street parking for residents and covered bicycle parking.

Councillors are expected to be given a more detailed presentation in the coming weeks, with public consultation expected to commence in late July.

A Part 8 report will then come before council and after that detailed design will be completed.

Subject to planning consent and financial approvals, councillors have been informed that construction could commence in early 2023.