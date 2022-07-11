Roy Keane pops by to see Adam Drummond

Twenty-three-year-old Adam Drummond from Blackpool, who is a member of Neptune Basketball Club, had a visit from Roy Keane on Saturday.

Adam, who is an accomplished basketball player and represented his country in various grades as well as playing college basketball in the United States, suffered a serious injury last year.

The Cork man suffered significant injuries after he fell from a height last May, and he was told he had a 1% chance of walking again.

Read More Mark the calendar - a new bar is having a launch party this month in Cork

In recent weeks and months DIY SOS, The Big Build has been renovating Adam’s family home to make it wheelchair accessible.

In the midst of all this, soccer legend Roy Keane dropped by Adam’s newly revamped home to say hello.

Adam posted a pic of the pair on Twitter saying it was great to have a chat with the Cork athlete.

“Two fellas who wouldn’t be shy to question a referee's call” Adam quipped.