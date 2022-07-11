Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 11:04

Mark the calendar - a new bar is having a launch party this month in Cork

The new venue has announced it is opening at 12pm on Friday, July 22.
Mark the calendar - a new bar is having a launch party this month in Cork

The new venue has announced it is opening at 12pm on Friday July 22.

Roisin Burke

Washington Street is getting a new venue this month that is sure to stir up the scene in Cork city.

BrewDog Cork will open at 1 and 2 Courthouse Street, just off one of the main thoroughfares of drinking, dancing and socialising in Cork.

The new venue has announced it is opening at noon on Friday, July 22.

Adding further hype to the excitement, BrewDog Cork has announced it is offering the first 100 people through the doors a chance to win a year’s supply of free beer, along with other top-notch prizes.

BrewDog Cork is spread across two floors with a food menu that is 50% plant-based.

For more information, keep your eyes on the BrewDog Cork social media pages.

