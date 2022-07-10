Sun, 10 Jul, 2022 - 16:08

Port reports turnover and profit improvement amid Covid and Brexit threats

The report shows a steady recovery as a result of Covid-19 and Brexit challenges, with an 18% increase in turnover from €33.7m in 2020 to €39.8m in 2021. The company’s profits also increased, with an operating profit of €7.8m (€6.1m in 2020).
Port reports turnover and profit improvement amid Covid and Brexit threats

The Port of Cork is the second-largest port in the State in terms of turnover, handling all cargo types including lift-on lift-off, bulk liquid, bulk solid, break bulk, roll-on roll-off and cruise. Pic; Larry Cummins

Breda Graham

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) has published its annual report for 2021, highlighting strong financial performance, with turnover and profit improvement as a result of growth in port traffic combined with a strong focus on efficiency.

The report shows a steady recovery as a result of Covid-19 and Brexit challenges, with an 18% increase in turnover from €33.7m in 2020 to €39.8m in 2021. The company’s profits also increased, with an operating profit of €7.8m (€6.1m in 2020).

The Port of Cork is the second-largest port in the State in terms of turnover, handling all cargo types including lift-on lift-off, bulk liquid, bulk solid, break bulk, roll-on roll-off and cruise.

In 2021, the Port of Cork and Bantry reported a total consolidated traffic throughput of 10.6m tonnes in line with 2020. Due to the retention of existing traffic and the commencement of a number of services direct to Europe from Ringaskiddy following Brexit, the number of container twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) increased by 13% to a record 281,816 TEUs (2020: 250,209 TEUs).

The liquid and break bulk, lift-on lift-off containers, Con-Ro, and trade car imports all improved significantly in 2021 and dry bulk imports remained in line with 2020. Employment figures increased from 155 to 164 with employee costs rising from €12.33m to €14.4m.

Due to Covid-19, the company was forced to cope with the continued collapse of the cruise liner trade and the decline in tourism. In April 2022, the cruise sector successfully recommenced and the Port of Cork welcomed a strong uplift in the tourism trade.

A monumental moment for PoCC in 2021 was the completion of the €89m Cork Container Terminal (CCT) in Ringaskiddy, an investment that represents the biggest single investment in marine infrastructure in the port’s history.

Conor Mowlds, chief commercial officer at the Port of Cork, said: “This was a significant year for the port, not only in terms of recovery from the impact of the pandemic but because of the many strides taken towards our voyage into the future.

“Following a strong financial year, we are now in a better position to progress these vital additions to our infrastructure.

“We look forward very much to the completion of the M28, which, when combined with CCT, will future-proof the Port of Cork to the benefit of the Irish, regional, and local economies.”

Read More

New bursary marks 40 years of Tyndall National Institute

More in this section

WATCH:  Hundreds take to the water in Cork city for Lee Swim WATCH:  Hundreds take to the water in Cork city for Lee Swim
'Very much a success': First Trans+ Pride event takes place in Cork city  'Very much a success': First Trans+ Pride event takes place in Cork city 
New nursing home designed to be 'home away home' opened in Riverstick New nursing home designed to be 'home away home' opened in Riverstick
port of corkcork business
<p>Iulia, 10, and seven-year-old Eric Dumitrescu, along with mum Anda, a consultant pediatrician at CUH and beekeeper, at the launch of the apiary project at the hospital, funded by CUH Charity. The beehives have been installed to help ease the fears of children who have suffered life-threatening reactions to bee and wasp stings. Picture: Brian Lougheed.</p>

Cork hospital installs beehives to ease children's bee and wasp sting fears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more