Sun, 10 Jul, 2022 - 14:28

New bursary marks 40 years of Tyndall National Institute

The substantial bursary awards were made possible through the generosity of Professor Gerry Wrixon, past president of UCC and the founding father of Tyndall.
New bursary marks 40 years of Tyndall National Institute

Professor William Scanlon, CEO, Tyndall National Institute, Professor Gerry Wrixon, Professor John O’Halloran, President, UCC pictured at the launch of the Wrixon Research Excellence bursaries to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Tyndall National Institute. At least two study and one travel bursaries will be awarded annually to Tyndall based postgraduate research students. Tyndall National Institute is celebrating 40 years of innovation and cutting-edge research in electronics and photonics, semiconductors and chip technology. Tyndall.ie. Pic Darragh Kane

Breda Graham

THE Tyndall National Institute at University College Cork (UCC) has launched a new bursary to mark its 40th anniversary.

The annual Wrixon research excellence bursaries will be presented to Tyndall-based postgraduate students in recognition of research excellence in deep-tech discoveries and next-generation innovations that address global challenges in ICT, health, agri-tech, the environment, and energy.

The substantial bursary awards were made possible through the generosity of Professor Gerry Wrixon, past president of UCC and the founding father of Tyndall.

They will support international study visits, and promote or recognise research excellence among Tyndall’s postgraduates. At least two study and one travel bursaries will be awarded annually, with the first recipients to be announced in September.

The bursary was launched at a special event to celebrate 40 years of research excellence at Tyndall, hosted by Professor William Scanlon, CEO.

“There is no better way to mark 40 years here at Tyndall than to recognise, promote, and support further research excellence within our postgraduate community,” Professor Scanlon said. 

“We hope that it will inspire and support people to continue their important research. Now, more than ever, we need to nurture, develop, and retain our ground-breaking researchers to ensure that we continue to be at the forefront of ICT research, innovation, and advanced training in Ireland.”

Established by a small team, led by Professor Wrixon, Tyndall, formerly known as the National Microelectronics Research Centre (NMRC), is now the largest research centre in Ireland, with a reputation for research excellence in Europe. Its staff has grown to over 600 research and support workers, including 155 postgraduate research students.

Read More

Cork hospital installs beehives to ease children's bee and wasp sting fears

More in this section

WATCH:  Hundreds take to the water in Cork city for Lee Swim WATCH:  Hundreds take to the water in Cork city for Lee Swim
'Very much a success': First Trans+ Pride event takes place in Cork city  'Very much a success': First Trans+ Pride event takes place in Cork city 
New nursing home designed to be 'home away home' opened in Riverstick New nursing home designed to be 'home away home' opened in Riverstick
cork educationmtu
<p>Iulia, 10, and seven-year-old Eric Dumitrescu, along with mum Anda, a consultant pediatrician at CUH and beekeeper, at the launch of the apiary project at the hospital, funded by CUH Charity. The beehives have been installed to help ease the fears of children who have suffered life-threatening reactions to bee and wasp stings. Picture: Brian Lougheed.</p>

Cork hospital installs beehives to ease children's bee and wasp sting fears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"
Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study Lack of affordable housing in larger cities makes living and working in the regions more attractive for 18–24-year-olds, according to new Vodafone Ireland study
Summer’s Wine Essentials Summer’s Wine Essentials

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more