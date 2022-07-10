New bursary marks 40 years of Tyndall National Institute

THE Tyndall National Institute at University College Cork (UCC) has launched a new bursary to mark its 40th anniversary.

The annual Wrixon research excellence bursaries will be presented to Tyndall-based postgraduate students in recognition of research excellence in deep-tech discoveries and next-generation innovations that address global challenges in ICT, health, agri-tech, the environment, and energy.

The substantial bursary awards were made possible through the generosity of Professor Gerry Wrixon, past president of UCC and the founding father of Tyndall.

They will support international study visits, and promote or recognise research excellence among Tyndall’s postgraduates. At least two study and one travel bursaries will be awarded annually, with the first recipients to be announced in September.

The bursary was launched at a special event to celebrate 40 years of research excellence at Tyndall, hosted by Professor William Scanlon, CEO.

“There is no better way to mark 40 years here at Tyndall than to recognise, promote, and support further research excellence within our postgraduate community,” Professor Scanlon said.

“We hope that it will inspire and support people to continue their important research. Now, more than ever, we need to nurture, develop, and retain our ground-breaking researchers to ensure that we continue to be at the forefront of ICT research, innovation, and advanced training in Ireland.”

Established by a small team, led by Professor Wrixon, Tyndall, formerly known as the National Microelectronics Research Centre (NMRC), is now the largest research centre in Ireland, with a reputation for research excellence in Europe. Its staff has grown to over 600 research and support workers, including 155 postgraduate research students.