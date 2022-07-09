Beach clean-up to take place at Inchydoney

A BEACH clean is being organised at Inchydoney Beach on Saturday, July 16.

Clean Coasts and Fáilte Ireland have come together to create a number of events along the coast.

The Wild Atlantic Way Community Clean-up Cork event will include a clean-up of Inchydoney beach along with tea, coffee, and treats.

The meeting point is the Inchydoney Beach public car park at 10am. Everyone will be welcomed by a Clean Coasts officer and given a safety introduction before being offered Clean Coasts kit prior to the clean-up.

Shane Dineen, Fáilte Ireland Planning & Environment Manager said: “The Irish coastline and its beaches are an important part of the visitor experience in Ireland. Outdoor water-based activities such as swimming, kayaking, and surfing, are popular attractors for domestic and international tourists, and our stunning coastline, rivers and lakes are the bedrock upon which Irish tourism has been built.

"As they are now being enjoyed more and more by local communities and visitors it is vital that we all play our part to keep our beaches clean so that they can be enjoyed for years to come.”

The Cork clean-up at Inchydoney beach is kicking off at 10am. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/cork-inchydoney-beach-clean-coasts-failte-ireland-clean-up-tickets-379304639387%