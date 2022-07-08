Gardaí caught man in the act of stealing phone from sleeping motorist in Cork city

A motorist asleep in his car with the window open was the victim of a theft when a 47-year-old man passing by reached in to steal his phone and other property. Fortunately, gardaí spotted the theft as it was occurring.

Garda Paul Buckley caught Edward Mulligan of Ivy House, Grattan Hill, Cork, in the act.

At Cork District Court, the 47-year-old pleaded guilty to theft on August 23, 2021 at Wellington Road, Cork.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said, “Gardaí observed the suspect reach in through an open window of a car, which was parked up and the driver was asleep in the driver’s seat. The suspect removed an iPhone, charger, headphones, and tobacco.

“Gardaí approached. The driver woke up and was asked about the items in the defendant’s hands. He said he owned them and he did not know the defendant. All property was returned to the owner there and then.”

Aoife Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant had no previous theft conviction. Ms Buttimer also said that the accused would comply with all directions of the probation service.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a sentence of three months and suspended it. “If you are in any trouble in the next two years, you will serve that sentence,” the judge warned.