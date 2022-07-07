Northside housing scheme ‘a positive step’ for Cork

A PROPOSED social housing scheme for Cork’s northside, praised as “another positive step to addressing the housing needs of the city” has gone to public consultation.

The proposed development at Farranferris comprises the construction of 26 apartments, “all designed to take into account the existing urban architecture”.

Details of the scheme, to be carried out for Cork City Council by way of a project agreement with Mavro Limited, have now been published.

The site, approximately 0.49 hectares in size, is situated adjacent to the Farranferris Education and Training Campus and fronts onto Lovers Walk.

Access to the proposed development would be via Seminary Place.

The 26 units would be constructed in two blocks, one two-storey and the other three-storey, and would be made up of 19 two-bedroom apartments and seven one-bedroom apartments.

The proposed development would first consist of the demolition of an existing structure on site.

Eleven car parking spaces would be provided as part of the scheme.

In the design statement for the scheme, it says the proposed layout of the units “would be very suitable for much needed stepdown units for the elderly or for new housing in the locality”.

GREENSPACE

It says that the scheme also “maintains a generous level of communal amenity greenspace within the site boundary” and that the design “seeks to positively integrate the development within the surrounding estate and neighbouring context”.

Cork City Council say the proposed development “will have a positive impact on this part of the city by providing quality social housing”.

Fianna Fáil councillor for the city’s North West ward, Tony Fitzgerald welcomed the proposed scheme as “another positive step to addressing the housing needs of the city”.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said the units “will be a good addition to the city council’s housing stock” and welcomed the commencement of the public consultation.

Plans and particulars of the proposed development can be viewed online viaconsult.corkcity.ie or in person at City Hall by appointment only.

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the proposed development will be situated, can be made online via consult.corkcity.ie/ or in writing to Alison O’Rourke, Senior Executive Officer, Housing Directorate, Cork City Council, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork T12 T997.

The closing date for submissions and observations is Thursday, August 18 at 4pm.