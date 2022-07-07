'All it takes is 30 seconds for a child to drown': Grieving Cork mum’s quest to spare families similar suffering

Amanda Cambridge said she still feels the physical pain that came with the loss of her three-year-old son Avery Greene, who drowned in a pool in Alicante after wandering away from his family back in 2019.
The mum had been frantically searching for her son before realising he had drowned.
"Someone had been doing CPR on him but we didn’t have the outcome we wanted and Avery passed away.”
Rather than let the pain consume her, Ms Cambridge has been using the horrific experience to help others.
She has been working with Water Safety Ireland on its Hold Hands programme for pre-schools and creches, which has been designed with the aim of preventing more children like Avery from drowning. The programme was developed in a toddler-friendly way that encourages young kids to engage with the issue of water safety.
“One minute Avery was there and the next he was gone,” she said. “This can happen to anyone.
