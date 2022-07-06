Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 13:58

‘Better parking enforcement needed for Marquee and Páirc gigs’

The concerts are a huge boost to the area, Labour representative Peter Horgan said, but he also highlighted the need for increased parking enforcement to ensure residents are less impacted by concerts and other events
Crowds at Marina Park, Monahan Road attending the Ed Sheeran gig in April. Pic: Larry Cummins.

CONCERTS in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Live At The Marquee are a “massive boost” to the local area, but calls have been made for increased parking enforcement.

The concerts are a huge boost to the area, Labour representative Peter Horgan said, but he also highlighted the need for increased parking enforcement to ensure residents are less impacted by concerts and other events.

Mr Horgan said: “Having concerts locally is a massive boost to the Blackrock and Ballintemple area. It’s great to see them and I hope they continue with a mix of the ultra-big concerts, like Elton, and bespoke concerts, like Pet Shop Boys, the National, and more.

“There are teething issues, however, that could be addressed long term in a standing committee of events in the area,” he added.

“We need to see much better parking enforcement, especially given the extensive parking available now on the Marina.

“We cannot allow wanton destruction of green areas that we saw some days this week, with cars abandoned.

“I failed to see communications on utilising public transport and cycling as alternatives to the private-car overdependence,” said Mr Horgan.

“You wouldn’t abandon the car along by the 3 Arena, so you shouldn’t do it in Marina Park. We can make concerts and events work, but we need these issues addressed long term.”

Concert promoter Aiken Promotions apologised for any inconvenience caused by a miscommunication about bus services to Elton John’s concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last week.

Some fans waited almost an hour for a bus at Lapps Quay that never appeared.

There was confusion about an “enhanced” Bus Éireann service, which Aiken Promotions said would be running directly from Lapp’s Quay to Monahan Road, adjacent to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In a statement, Bus Éireann said there was never a service planned to operate via Lapps Quay, and that they were “very disappointed” on behalf of customers about the miscommunication by a third party.

