East Cork Tribe raises €14,000 for Epilepsy Ireland

CLOSE to €14,000 has been raised by a group of cyclists for Epilepsy Ireland who cycled 600km in three days.

Seventeen members of East Cork Tribe, a triathlon group, cycled Malin to Mizen last weekend.

The team of cyclists climbed 5,500 metres over 600km to get to Malin between Friday, July 1, Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3.

The group raised the money in memory of Marie Sexton, who died due to SUDEP sudden adult death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) last May.

Marie’s sister Tina Forde, who came up with the idea and cycled the route with 16 others, said she wanted to mark her sister’s fortieth birthday, which was last Wednesday, June 29.

“Malin to Mizen is a bucket list thing for a lot of us, so we wanted to do it and we wanted to mark Marie’s birthday and it just seemed like a good idea.” Tina said it was a tough three days, but the East Cork Tribe kept each other going, supporting each other through the hills and the rain.

“Friday was the toughest day, we cycled 200km and the wind and the rain was horrendous from 120km in.” Thankfully Tina said the close-knit nature of the group kept everyone going strong.

“The banter was great and the craic was mighty. East Cork Tribe is a solid unit of friends, we kept each other going.”

Tina said they were emotional days. “We had some great laughs and it was lovely to do something for my older sister’s birthday and to donate to Epilepsy Ireland.”

The group have managed to raise almost €12,000 online through a fundraiser, but they estimate they have another €2,000 in cash through donations and collections locally. I want the money to go to research. My sister’s death was rare and I would love if they could figure out how to stop it from happening.”

The East Cork Tribe member said the group were already planning their next adventure.