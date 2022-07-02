Aiken Promotions apologises for Elton John bus service confusion 

Concert promoter Aiken Promotions has apologised for any inconvenience caused by a miscommunication about bus services to Elton John's concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday.

Fans were left disappointed yesterday evening, as some waited almost an hour for a bus at Lapps Quay that never appeared.

There was confusion about an “enhanced” Bus Éireann service, which Aiken Promotions said would be running directly from Lapp’s Quay to Monahan Road adjacent to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Earlier in the week, promoters said the service would be running from Lapp’s Quay every 10 minutes between 5pm and 8:30pm.

Concert goers speaking to the Irish Examiner yesterday evening said they had been waiting between 45 and 55 minutes at Lapp’s Quay for the bus service, which never appeared.

Fans eventually had to give up and find an alternative way of getting out to the stadium.

One said it was a “disgrace” that they were told extra buses would be put on, but none showed up.

“There are almost no taxis in the city and it is a long walk to the concert,” they said, as they were still waiting by 7:45pm, 15 minutes from when Elton was due to go on stage.

In a statement, Bus Éireann said there was never a service planned to operate via Lapps Quay, and that they were “very disappointed” on behalf of customers about the miscommunication by a third party.

“Our services to the Elton John concert operated from Holyhill – Merchants Quay – Mahon Point every 10 minutes on Routes 202/202A and from Kent Station – Clontarf Street – Blackrock Village – Mahon Point on Route 212 similar to the Ed Sheeran Concerts last April,” said a Bus Éireann spokesperson.

“We promoted this service earlier this week on our social media pages. These services did not operate via Lapps Quay. We were very disappointed on behalf of our customers as it appears that erroneous information was issued by a third party and we are investigating how that happened,” they added.

Aiken Promotions have since issued an apology, saying that the information was provided "in good faith".

"Any information was provided in good faith and we apologise for any inconvenience," said a spokesperson for the promoter.