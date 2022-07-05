Homes and businesses in parts of Cork city face water supply disruption tonight 

Homes and businesses in the vicinity of Ballyhooly Road are being warned that works on a water main in the area may cause disruption to water supply from Tuesday evening into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Areas likely to be affected are Ashgrove Drive, Ashgrove Avenue, Ashgrove Lawn, Rathcooney Road, Banduff Road, Brookvale, Lios Rua, Ballyvolane Road, Ballyvolane New Road, and surrounding areas.

"As part of the network improvement works being delivered on the Ballyhooly Road, part of the Ballyvolane Water and Wastewater Project, there may be disruption to water supply for approximately eight hours on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning," an Irish Water spokesperson said.

Any disruption will take place from 7pm this evening to 3am on Wednesday.

"During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages," Irish Water said.

"Following the completion of improvement works; water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network.

"Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas."

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works.