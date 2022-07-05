Sailing club in Cork town left reeling after clubhouse is ransacked

A community club has been left reeling after individuals gained access to their clubhouse and ransacked the place.

Cove Sailing Club in Cobh has been going strong for the past 15 years, currently boasting around 250 members.

On Sunday night/Monday morning people gained access to the clubhouse, which was only completed during Covid, They proceeded to smash the new 50 inch TV as well as gaining access to the club computer room and smashing a computer which contained important club data.

The individuals also drank a number of bottles of wine intended as prizes for upcoming competitions and drew on the walls with markers intended for the clubhouse whiteboard.

Niall Hawes, Commodore of the club since November 2020, said the club members were shocked and outraged, but also extremely lucky.

“We know it could have been a lot worse.”

The data from the hard drive of the smashed computer was able to be retrieved.

Mr Hawes said the club has lost about €1,000 in damages but said they would be spending a lot more than that to beef up security.

Debris left behind at Cove Sailing Club, Cobh.

“We are looking at installing cameras, railings and magnetic locking gates.”

The club commodore said the intruders also threw around the trophies that the club had won over the years, but the club were relieved they had been left behind.

“Thankfully they weren’t taken, they are priceless in value to us.”

Mr Hawes said some of the club members felt personally violated by the acts of the intruders.

“One person said to me he felt like his home had been burgled.”

The club is calling on the local community to come forward to Gardaí with any information they might have about what happened.

“Gardaí sent a forensic team and they are reviewing CCTV locally, but we are asking anyone who might have seen something to contact Cobh Garda Station.”

A statement from the Gardaí said: “Gardaí attended an incident of burglary that occurred to a premises in the Whitepoint area of Cobh, Co Cork during the early hours of Monday, 4 July.

“No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.”

Cobh Garda Station can be contacted on 021-4908530.