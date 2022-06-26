Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 20:14

RNLI carry out medical evacuation from Sherkin Island

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat following the call
The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at Sherkin Island pier and transferred the casualty onboard the lifeboat. FILE PIC

BALTIMORE RNLI were called out to provide a medical evacuation in the early hours of this morning from Sherkin Island off the coast of Baltimore, West Cork.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 00.57am, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide a medical evacuation for a woman living on the island.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at Sherkin Island pier a few minutes later and transferred the casualty onboard the lifeboat. The lifeboat departed Sherkin Island at 1.22am and returned to the station in Baltimore arriving at 1.32am. The casualty was then handed over to the care of HSE Ambulance crew.

There were seven volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Coxswain Pat Collins, Mechanic Cathal Cottrell and crew members Jerry Smith, Sean McCarthy, Micheal Cottrell, Don O’Donovan and Emma Geary. Conditions in the harbour during the call out were windy with a south westerly force 6-7 wind and a moderate sea swell.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: "If you find yourself in a medical emergency whilst on an island call 999 or 112."

