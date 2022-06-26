'Light at the end of the tunnel' for former Cork hotel 

PROPOSALS for development at the former Sunset Ridge Hotel have been described as a light at the end of the tunnel following a fire at the property last week.

Oshawott Limited has submitted a planning notice outlining its intention to apply for planning permission to develop the site of the former hotel in Killeens. The boarded-up building, which proved popular as a hotel during the 1970s and 80s, had been derelict for a total of 11 years before going up in flames last Thursday.

The proposed development will incorporate the demolition of the former Sunset Ridge Hotel and all associated structures.

Proposals for a two-storey commercial building with a ground floor pharmacy and medical consulting room have been included in the planning notice. It also includes proposals for one-bed duplex apartments as well as two-bed semi-detached dwellings, among other additions.

Fine Gael Councillor, Damien Boylan has welcomed the move.

"Although we are sorry about what happened during the week we feel that this is the last time (the fire) is going to happen. I think we are going to see swift progress on this site. I have been working hard with the owner of the site and auctioneer Robert Harkin to find a find a developer who was willing to take this on and do something with it. This is what I've been working towards. I made that commitment the previous time it was set on fire that I would work with all parties involved to try and find a resolution."

He welcomed the planning notice, describing it as a light at the end of the tunnel.

"Unfortunately, things move at a pace that doesn't suit everybody. We would all love if things moved that bit quicker but we got the derelict sites order on it. There is light at the end of the tunnel."