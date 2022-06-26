Work begins on Cork athletic club’s new sports hall

The club coach is hopeful the new sports hall will prove a ‘big asset’ to the club.
“We have achieved success from West Cork level all the way up to international level. Stephanie Cotter, who won a bronze medal in the European Cross Championships in Lisbon, is from our club. A good few of our paralympic athletes and mainstream athletes have also won several Irish titles. The sports hall will be a big asset to the club moving forward. We are hoping to get a few more Olympians out of it now,” she said.