Work begins on Cork athletic club’s new sports hall

A NEW era was ushered in for West Muskerry Athletic Club recently, after the sod was turned at their training grounds at Ummera, Macroom, to mark the commencement of construction work for their new sports hall.

West Muskerry AC club coach and secretary Collette O’Riordan said they have been waiting some time for work to commence.

“We have been waiting three years for this to happen but between Covid and then the price hike in relation to materials, things did not go our way, and luck was not on our side. It is happening at last,” she said.

Club members Cathy Dullea, Jack Curtin, Callum O'Brien and Denis Buckley, attending the turning of the sod for the sports hall of West Muskerry athletic club, at their training grounds at Ummera, Macroom.

The sports hall will be wheelchair accessible, and it will include toilets and showers.

Ms O’Riordan said it is hoped the facility could be functioning this year.

“We are hoping to have it up and fully functioning by the end of October this year.”

West Muskerry AC currently has 630 members, and Ms O’Riordan said the new sports hall is needed to cater for their growing numbers.

Club members Deborah O'Donovan and her daughters Milly and Annabelle Bullman, at the turning of the sod for the sports hall of West Muskerry athletic club, at their training grounds at Ummera, Macroom.

“The club is growing on an annual basis. We are a very inclusive club which is a big attraction. Whether you come first or last it does not matter, as there is a place for you on the team. The sports hall will be modern, comfortable, and convenient for the athletes and committee members. The club needs it. We train in all weather throughout the year. We do not stop. It will be very handy and useful,” she added.

Club members Emma Purcell and Hayleigh O'Shea, attending the turning of the sod for the sports hall of West Muskerry athletic club, at their training grounds at Ummera, Macroom.

Athletes from West Muskerry AC have garnered a plethora of titles on the national and international stage since the club was established in 1986.

The club coach is hopeful the new sports hall will prove a ‘big asset’ to the club.

Future stars having fun at the turning of the sod for the sports hall of West Muskerry athletic club, at their training grounds at Ummera, Macroom.

“We have achieved success from West Cork level all the way up to international level. Stephanie Cotter, who won a bronze medal in the European Cross Championships in Lisbon, is from our club. A good few of our paralympic athletes and mainstream athletes have also won several Irish titles. The sports hall will be a big asset to the club moving forward. We are hoping to get a few more Olympians out of it now,” she said.