Two women rescued from burning house in Cork city

CORK firefighters rescued two women from a burning building in the early hours of Friday morning, during what is for Cork’s fire service one of the busiest nights of the year.

Two crews of firefighters responded shortly before 1am to a house fire in Avondale Park in Ballintemple.

A spokesperson for Cork City Fire Brigade said crews from Anglesea Street and Carrigaline rescued two women from the house.

The spokesperson said the fire appeared to have originated in the kitchen.

One of the women was said to have been in a semi-conscious state, and both were taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries, which are understood not to have been life-threatening.

The Garda press office said enquiries into the fire are ongoing.

Firefighters and gardaí responded on Thursday night to 65 call-outs to bonfires across the city.

The lighting of bonfires around the time of the summer solstice is a practice said to date back in Cork to pre-Christian times.

The night of St John’s Eve is traditionally bonfire night in Cork city, or, as it is known “Bonna Night”, and it is usually one of the busiest nights of the year for fire services in Cork.

Cork fire crews also responded to a separate house fire on Thursday night, this one on Ringmahon Road, and five crews from Cork and Mallow attended a large fire at the site of the former Sunset Ridge hotel near Blarney.