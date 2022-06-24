Bonfire Night: Emergency services forced to withdraw due to aggressive behaviour in a number Cork city areas

Firefighters are continuing to deal with a blaze at the former Sunset Ridge hotel in Kileens this morning after a night which saw approximately 45 fires started across the city.

The blaze is under control but smoke is still billowing from the site.

Cork City Fire Brigade Blue Watch crews are to be stood down at 9am for Green Watch who will start the clean up.

Spectacular views over Cork in the early hours of the morning, on the right a Commercial fire in Sunset Ridge on the left a substantial bonfire.



Blue watch crews clock off at 09:00 this morning after a busy night and hand over the clean up to Green Watch. pic.twitter.com/E8G1F4JtI9 — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) June 24, 2022

Crews were called to the scene shortly before 7pm yesterday evening.

Four fire crews from the city were joined by a crew from Mallow.

The fire at the Sunset Ridge hotel

Cork City Fire Brigade said it utilised its aerial ladder platform to spray water from above the flames.

In a social media post, the fire service said its focus was to keep the fire from spreading.

Fire crews said late last evening that the fire at the Sunset Ridge was “under control” but still burning.

The former hotel has suffered a number of fires over the years, including a significant blaze last summer, and was placed on the Derelict Sites Register last October.

Last night The Echo was told that the Sunset Ridge building was "pretty much gone" but continued to burn.

A source said: "There's an estate behind it and those poor people will have suffered a lot of smoke."

BONFIRE NIGHT

It has not yet been determined what started the fire but the blaze came on a very busy night for emergency services.

On Bonfire Night, fire crews dealt with approximately 45 fires across the city.

Sources told The Echo that firefighters and gardaí were "forced to withdraw, following aggressive behaviour, in a number of areas".

There was a significant drop off in the number of fires started this year with a source saying activity was approximately 25% down on previous bonfire nights.